New Year’s celebrations in Madrid on January 1 this year. The issuance of sustainability-linked bonds is expected to see the strongest growth, more than doubling in 2022 to US$200 billion. Photo: AP
Sustainable bond issuances to hit record US$1.35 trillion this year, Moody’s ESG Solutions says

  • The volume of green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bonds is projected to grow 36 per cent in 2022
  • Sustainable bonds will potentially reach 15 per cent of total issuances this year: Moody’s ESG Solutions executive

Topic |   ESG investing
Martin Choi
Updated: 6:31pm, 8 Feb, 2022

