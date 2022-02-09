A furnished show nano flat measuring 203 sq ft at Wang On Properties’ The Met. Azure residential project. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s supply of so-called nano flats to peak this year as government puts minimum size restrictions in place
- Some 2,015 nano flats, measuring 215 sq ft or less, are expected to be ready this year, according to JLL
- A minimum flat size of 280 sq ft will apply to residential sites sold through government tender
Topic | Micro-apartments
