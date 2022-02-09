The Bund in Shanghai. China continues to have the world’s highest well-being score, according to Lululemon. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Bund in Shanghai. China continues to have the world’s highest well-being score, according to Lululemon. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Wellness
Business

China well-being declined last year, but still better than other major markets, Lululemon survey finds

  • Chinese people continued to have the world’s highest well-being score in 2021
  • Chinese citizens are more likely to use a number of top well-being strategies: Lululemon executive

Topic |   Wellness
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:30am, 9 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Bund in Shanghai. China continues to have the world’s highest well-being score, according to Lululemon. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The Bund in Shanghai. China continues to have the world’s highest well-being score, according to Lululemon. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE