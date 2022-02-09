ByteDance’s headquarters in Beijing on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Photo: AP
ByteDance’s headquarters in Beijing on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Photo: AP
Business

China’s unicorns tap US$240 billion in private-market funding as they face IPO freeze

  • The 2021 private-market fundraising for Asian entrepreneurs doubled to over US$240 billion from 2017, driven largely by Chinese firms, according to JPMorgan’s estimate
  • Firms such as Blackstone, PAG and TPG have stepped up in doing more pre-IPO or growth-stage investments in Asia, according to UBS

Topic |   Fund Raising
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:58pm, 9 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
ByteDance’s headquarters in Beijing on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Photo: AP
ByteDance’s headquarters in Beijing on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE