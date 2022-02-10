Hong Kong’s property market faces testing times as property developers delay launch of new projects amid tightened social distancing measures. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong developers, property agents turn to virtual reality to keep sales moving as tightened social distancing measures take effect

  • Centaline expects fewer than 500 first-hand transactions in February, the lowest in 24 months, as tighter social distancing measures keep prospective buyers away
  • Henderson Land Development cancels briefing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to announce sales details of The Harmonie residential project

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 7:30am, 10 Feb, 2022

