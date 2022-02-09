Unfinished apartment buildings at a China Evergrande construction site in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China Evergrande vows to build 600,000 homes in 2022 and fully restore operations as it tries to sell its way out of its debt
- Evergrande has about 220 billion yuan of funds in hand and contracted cash, Hui Ka-yan said during a Sunday meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter
- The Guangzhou-based developer aims to fully restore construction operations and resume selling as soon as possible, Hui said
