Unfinished apartment buildings at a China Evergrande construction site in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China Evergrande vows to build 600,000 homes in 2022 and fully restore operations as it tries to sell its way out of its debt

  • Evergrande has about 220 billion yuan of funds in hand and contracted cash, Hui Ka-yan said during a Sunday meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter
  • The Guangzhou-based developer aims to fully restore construction operations and resume selling as soon as possible, Hui said

Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:09pm, 9 Feb, 2022

