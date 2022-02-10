People wait in line for Covid-19 tests at a mobile testing station in Lek Yuen Community Hall. The number of cases in the city is rising exponentially. Photo: Felix Wong
New World teams up with Prenetics to donate 200,000 Covid-19 test kits to poor families as cases soar in Hong Kong
- The test kits will be sent to six NGOs who will distribute them to low-income families in the city later this month
- New World will also distribute rapid testing kits to all its employees and their family members this month
