China has stopped building and financing coal-fired power plants overseas. Photo: Xinhua
Belt and Road Initiative: China ended coal financing last year, but oil and gas investments tripled, study shows

  • China’s oil and gas engagements in the 144 belt and road nations tripled to US$10.9 billion last year from US$3.7 billion in 2020, Fudan University report shows
  • Funding for renewable energy projects declined to US$10 billion last year from US$12.5 billion in 2020

Eric Ng
Updated: 8:30am, 11 Feb, 2022

