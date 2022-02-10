MGM China reported net revenue of HK$2.45 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase of 9 per cent quarter on quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
MGM China’s 2021 revenue beats forecasts with 85 per cent jump, but lingering Covid-19 risk may dampen casino takings
- Company co-chaired by Pansy Ho reports adjusted Ebitda of US$48.7 million for the full year ended December 31
- Pent-up demand and China’s expanding prosperity will continue to support recovery in gaming: Morningstar analyst
