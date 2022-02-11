People seen shopping in a busy mall in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, in October last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
People seen shopping in a busy mall in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, in October last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business

As Omicron spreads, Hong Kong malls stand to lose up to 30 per cent of sales as lockdowns, social distancing curbs crimp footfall

  • Tougher measures to contain the virus are likely to upend retail sales, which have been rebounding nicely over the past year
  • Analysts expect dwindling footfall to impact malls across the city, not just in affected locations, as measures bite

Topic |   Retail properties
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 2:42pm, 11 Feb, 2022

