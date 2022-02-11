The headquarters of the US Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland. The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 14-to-1 in favour of additional trials. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The headquarters of the US Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland. The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 14-to-1 in favour of additional trials. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business

Cancer drug by Innovent, Eli Lilly faces FDA hurdle due to China-only clinical tests, suggesting bumpy road abroad for Chinese pharmaceutical firms

  • FDA says Hong Kong-listed Innovent Biologics and partner Eli Lilly should conduct additional clinical trials on Sintilimab to demonstrate applicability for US patients
  • Tighter reviews and higher trial costs will make it more difficult for smaller Chinese biopharmaceutical companies to enter the US market and expand overseas, industry says

Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Martin ChoiPeggy SitoDaniel Ren
Martin Choi in Hong Kong Peggy Sito in Hong Kongand Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:23pm, 11 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The headquarters of the US Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland. The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 14-to-1 in favour of additional trials. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The headquarters of the US Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland. The FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 14-to-1 in favour of additional trials. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE