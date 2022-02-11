Zhenro Properties Group is one of the few real estate companies that have not yet been affected by the liquidity woes affecting the wider industry. Photo: Weibo
Chinese property developer Zhenro’s shares and bonds plummet on redemption speculation
- Zhenro Group’s shares slumped even after the company refuted speculation that it could skip a window to redeem a US$200 million bond due next month
- Zhenro has not missed bond payments unlike its industry peers, but it has US$2.47 billion of bonds due this year
Topic | China property
Zhenro Properties Group is one of the few real estate companies that have not yet been affected by the liquidity woes affecting the wider industry. Photo: Weibo