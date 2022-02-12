A closed HSBC branch in Hong Kong’s Sha Tin area. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19: one in every four bank branches shut in Hong Kong, with 16 major lenders including HSBC, BOCHK adapting to worsening fifth wave
- This is the most number of bank branches ever closed in Hong Kong, except when the city faces severe typhoons and all branches are shut
- 16 major banks are closing a total of 276 branches because of rising infections
Topic | Banking & finance
