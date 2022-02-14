China’s biggest carbon dioxide emitting industries must meet certain minimum standards by 2025, according to Friday’s circular. Photo: Reuters
Climate Change: China’s new five-year energy efficiency targets to drive heavy industry consolidation, analysts say
- Higher energy efficiency bars have been set for companies in sectors ranging from oil refining to non-ferrous metals smelting by a circular published on Friday
- New policies will ‘amplify the trend of the strong getting stronger’, analyst says
