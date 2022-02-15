Hong Kong’s city skyline. Rents are getting cheaper, turning early optimism for 2022 upside down as Covid-19 worsens. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s city skyline. Rents are getting cheaper, turning early optimism for 2022 upside down as Covid-19 worsens. Photo: Sun Yeung
Bad news for Hong Kong landlords as Covid-19 pressures housing rents to multi-month lows

  • Housing rents have slipped in recent months in indices tracked by Midland Realty and Centaline Property Agency as the fifth wave of Covid-19 worsens
  • South Horizons, Smithfield Terrace and Shatin Centre are among the worst hit in rentals, while supply from new projects is set to weaken the market

Updated: 7:30am, 15 Feb, 2022

