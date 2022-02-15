Tourists at Wat Pho in Bangkok. Thailand began allowing in fully and partially vaccinated foreigners from February 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Reopening of Thailand’s borders to international tourists might help developers dispose of unsold Bangkok flats, analysts say

  • Foreigners typically account for about 10 per cent of all home transactions in Thailand and Chinese buyers make up more than half of this foreign demand
  • Chinese buyers were ‘the main driver for Bangkok flats before Covid-19’: Knight Frank executive

Cheryl Arcibal
