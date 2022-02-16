An aerial view of Repulse Bay, one of the most expensive residential neighbourhoods in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
SEA Holdings wins Repulse Bay plot for US$153 million, sets record for land sold through government tender
- A unit of SEA Holdings paid HK$62,352 per square foot for a luxury residential site in Repulse Bay
- The price tag reflects developers’ confidence in the city’s luxury residential market, market observers say
Topic | Hong Kong land sale
An aerial view of Repulse Bay, one of the most expensive residential neighbourhoods in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung