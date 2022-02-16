People isolate at Dorsett Wanchai Hotel. The additional rooms will be used to house Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and their close contacts. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong hotel firms, Carrie Lam to discuss arrangement of another 10,000 rooms for isolation use
- Builders and hotel owners that are part of industry group Reda are expected to have an online meeting with Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Wednesday
- As citizens, we need to help, says Reda executive
Topic | Hong Kong property
People isolate at Dorsett Wanchai Hotel. The additional rooms will be used to house Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and their close contacts. Photo: Sam Tsang