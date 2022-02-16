Idle turnstiles in a deserted station on a Sunday in Tsim Sha Tsui, in what used to be one of Hong Kong’s busiest transport terminals, on 13 February 2022. Photo: Dickson Lee
MTR offers rental relief to retailers at its subway stations and 13 shopping centres in Hong Kong
- MTR will offer rental concessions, and special help to tenants of scheduled premises which had been ordered to close under the government’s anti-pandemic rules
- The mass transit railway operator will also offer rental relief to retailers at its subway stations and 13 shopping centres across the city
