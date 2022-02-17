A photovoltaic solar panels factory in Ningbo, in China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
China’s solar exports rose 60 per cent to US$28 billion last year, made light of Covid-19 pandemic and US tariffs
- Country’s annual output of polysilicon, silicon wafers, solar cells and PV modules also rose
- Relatively rapid expansion in the renewables sector still to come in 2022: Xiamen University professor
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
A photovoltaic solar panels factory in Ningbo, in China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters