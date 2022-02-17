Some 200 plus Chinese companies listed on US exchanges have come under increasing scrutiny from American regulators. Photo: Bloomberg
IPO
Business

Explainer |
How can Didi Global and 200 other mainland Chinese companies delist from the US?

  • Chinese companies can delist from a US securities exchange by either ‘going dark’ or ‘going private’
  • A successful move by Didi Global to list in Hong Kong could pave the way for more than 200 US-listed Chinese companies who face heightened regulatory scrutiny

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Feb, 2022

