Victor Li Tzar-Kuoi, Chairman and Group Co-Managing Director of CK Hutchison Holdings, during the opening event of CKC18, a shopping concept store operated by A.S. Watson Group (ASW), at Cheung Kong Center in Central on 31 May 2018. Photo: Edmond So
Li Ka-shing’s elder son Victor Li undergoes Covid-19 test after reporting symptoms, pulls out from Liaison Office meeting
- Li, who turns 58 in August, is awaiting test results, after showing symptoms including “light coughing” and “hoarseness in his voice,” according to a statement
- He has withdrawn from a web meeting that is to be chaired by Luo Huining, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong
