A workshop producing high-end automotive steel plates in Qianan, in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Climate Change: technology key to decarbonisation of Chinese steel mills, BHP executive says

  • Carbon capture and storage facilities among technologies that will be key to reducing the industry’s carbon footprint in China, says Vandita Pant, BHP’s chief commercial officer
  • Young age of blast furnaces in China means it would be prohibitively expensive for the industry to directly transform to low-carbon methods

Updated: 12:58pm, 20 Feb, 2022

