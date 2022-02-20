A workshop producing high-end automotive steel plates in Qianan, in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Climate Change: technology key to decarbonisation of Chinese steel mills, BHP executive says
- Carbon capture and storage facilities among technologies that will be key to reducing the industry’s carbon footprint in China, says Vandita Pant, BHP’s chief commercial officer
- Young age of blast furnaces in China means it would be prohibitively expensive for the industry to directly transform to low-carbon methods
Topic | Business of climate change
A workshop producing high-end automotive steel plates in Qianan, in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua