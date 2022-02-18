Aerial view of the 216-meter long central ship of the cruise liner “Global Dream” under construction at the Warnemuende shipyard near Rostock in northeastern Germany on November 23, 2019. Photo: dpa / AFP
Buyers wanted for the world’s biggest cruise ship before builder’s cash runs out
- The Global Dream was reported to cost US$1.8 billion to build, and lenders had financed about €1.4 billion euros (US$1.6 billion) for the ship’s construction
- The shipyard will still need between €500 million and €600 million to finish it
Topic | Luxury cruises
