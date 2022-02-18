People queue up to receive the Sinovac vaccine at Kwun Chung Sports Centre on 27January 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong
HKMA instructs Hong Kong’s 165 banks to allow only vaccinated staff in branches and offices, stepping up government’s vaccine pass policy
- HKMA “strongly encourages” banks to admit only staff who have received at least one vaccine shot into their workplace, or get them to be tested regularly
- Banks have two weeks to notify the HKMA when they would enforce the measure
