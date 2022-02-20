The logo for Coinbase Global, the US cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed in Times Square New York, April 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street’s biggest names are getting more involved in crypto but regulators still hate it

  • Goldman Sachs set up a cryptocurrency trading desk in 2021 to trade bitcoin futures, becoming the first big bank to offer such a service
  • Morgan Stanley analysts expect the market for luxury-brand, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to grow to around US$240 billion by 2030

Updated: 8:31pm, 20 Feb, 2022

