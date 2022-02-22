The departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok on 31January 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Galliard sets up Hong Kong sales office to serve rising demand for UK homes by BN(O) migrants
- Galliard Homes has set up a new sales centre in Wan Chai with five employees, part of a 10-member team in the Asia-Pacific region
- The 2022 sales target for the Hong Kong office is £50 million to £80 million. So far, it has sold seven units in Hong Kong worth a total of £5 million
Topic | International Property
The departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok on 31January 2021. Photo: Felix Wong