Residential buildings beside the great canal in Hangzhou, in China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Getty Images
China’s prices of old and new homes narrowed their declines in January
- Some embers of a revival may be seen in tier-one cities, where the sales prices of new homes rose 0.6 per cent last month, reversing the 0.1 per cent contraction in December
- The latest data puts any prospect of a recovery to mid-2022
Topic | China property
