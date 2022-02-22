Central business and commercial district is quiet under work from home (WFH) arrangement and tightened social-distancing rules amidst the fifth wave of coronavirus outbreak on 21 February 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
Omicron: Cantopop star Joey Yung sells Hong Kong flat at a loss, leading an exodus from property market amid city’s Covid-19 surge
- 2.5 per cent of 1,018 lived-in homes sold last year at a loss, higher than the 2 per cent in 2020, according to data compiled by Ricacorp Properties
- In Tung Chung, Tuen Mun and Yuen Long, both local and expatriate owners have sold their property holdings at losses
