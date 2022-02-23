A natural gas pipeline construction site in Linghai, in northeast China’s Liaoning Province on April 30, 2020. Projects worth US$89.1 billion will be exposed to stranded asset risk in China with fossil fuels expected to be phased out in coming decades. Photo: Xinhua
A natural gas pipeline construction site in Linghai, in northeast China’s Liaoning Province on April 30, 2020. Projects worth US$89.1 billion will be exposed to stranded asset risk in China with fossil fuels expected to be phased out in coming decades. Photo: Xinhua
Business

Climate Change: World risks falling behind on environmental goals if natural gas pipeline binge continues, Global Energy Monitor says

  • Massive expansion of pipeline network threatens climate goals and creates a US$485.8 billion ‘stranded asset risk’, NGO says
  • Demand for natural gas will continue to rise for many years in Asia, analysts say

Topic |   Business of climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:00am, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A natural gas pipeline construction site in Linghai, in northeast China’s Liaoning Province on April 30, 2020. Projects worth US$89.1 billion will be exposed to stranded asset risk in China with fossil fuels expected to be phased out in coming decades. Photo: Xinhua
A natural gas pipeline construction site in Linghai, in northeast China’s Liaoning Province on April 30, 2020. Projects worth US$89.1 billion will be exposed to stranded asset risk in China with fossil fuels expected to be phased out in coming decades. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE