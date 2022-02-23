All SMEs will be allowed to defer their retail and office rental payments by up to six months, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in his budget briefing on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP Handout
Hong Kong budget 2022-23: government offers office and retail rental relief for city’s small businesses
- SMEs in certain sectors will be allowed to defer their retail and office rental payments by up to six months, Financial Secretary says in his budget briefing
- The measure is aimed at helping businesses survive the fearsome fifth wave of Covid-19 sweeping through Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong property
All SMEs will be allowed to defer their retail and office rental payments by up to six months, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in his budget briefing on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP Handout