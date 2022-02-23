All SMEs will be allowed to defer their retail and office rental payments by up to six months, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in his budget briefing on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP Handout
All SMEs will be allowed to defer their retail and office rental payments by up to six months, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in his budget briefing on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business

Hong Kong budget 2022-23: government offers office and retail rental relief for city’s small businesses

  • SMEs in certain sectors will be allowed to defer their retail and office rental payments by up to six months, Financial Secretary says in his budget briefing
  • The measure is aimed at helping businesses survive the fearsome fifth wave of Covid-19 sweeping through Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-singSandy Li
Lam Ka-sing and Sandy Li

Updated: 2:13pm, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
All SMEs will be allowed to defer their retail and office rental payments by up to six months, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in his budget briefing on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP Handout
All SMEs will be allowed to defer their retail and office rental payments by up to six months, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in his budget briefing on Wednesday. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE