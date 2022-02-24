Solar panels arranged to resemble the likeness of a giant panda at the Datong Panda Power Plant in northern China’s Shanxi province on 25 July 2017. Photo: EPA
Solar panels arranged to resemble the likeness of a giant panda at the Datong Panda Power Plant in northern China’s Shanxi province on 25 July 2017. Photo: EPA
Business

Climate Change: China to slash costs of energy-storage systems for industry to leapfrog the world by 2030, according to five-year plan

  • The production cost of large chemicals-based energy-storage systems will be cut by 30 per cent by 2025, putting the industry on path to leapfrog the world by 2030
  • Compressed air energy-storage technology would realise “engineering applications” in units with 100 megawatts of capacity, according to the government’s plan

Topic |   Business of climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:30am, 24 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Solar panels arranged to resemble the likeness of a giant panda at the Datong Panda Power Plant in northern China’s Shanxi province on 25 July 2017. Photo: EPA
Solar panels arranged to resemble the likeness of a giant panda at the Datong Panda Power Plant in northern China’s Shanxi province on 25 July 2017. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE