Potential buyers viewing an apartment model at the sales office of the #LYOS housing project at CK Asset Holding’s sales office in Hung Hom on 4 November 2021. Photo: Edmond So
Budget 2022-2023: Hong Kong opens funding tap to make more mortgage loans available for first-home buyers, dealing a blow to ‘nano flat’ builders
- The available mortgages on homes with a loan-to-value ratio of 80 per cent will increase to between HK$10 million and HK$12 million in the fiscal 2022/23 budget
- First-home buyers who qualify for the higher loan-to-value ratio of 90 per cent can borrow between HK$8 million and HK$10 million, more than the previous HK$8 million
Topic | Hong Kong property
Potential buyers viewing an apartment model at the sales office of the #LYOS housing project at CK Asset Holding’s sales office in Hung Hom on 4 November 2021. Photo: Edmond So