A worker sorting coal on a conveyer belt, near a coal mine at Datong, in northern China’s Shanxi province on November 25, 2015. Photo: AFP
Business

China finds coal a hard habit to break as power plants, steel mills stall pledges to scale back

  • China started building 33 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired power producing capacity in 2021, almost triple the world’s combined capacity, according to a report
  • Steel mills approved 74 million tonnes of coal-based capacity last year, adding in 12 months what the rest of the world put together on average in five years, the report said

Topic |   Business of climate change
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue

Updated: 12:12pm, 24 Feb, 2022

