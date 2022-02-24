Prices fell 1.14 per cent to 388.9 in January, according to an index published by the Rating and Valuation Department. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s used home prices drop by most in 23 months as owners discount their flats to flee Covid-19 fifth wave

  • Prices fell 1.14 per cent in January, the sharpest decline since February 2020 when the gauge retreated by 1.6 per cent
  • The worst may be yet to come, according to Ricacorp Properties which forecasts a 4 per cent fall in prices in the first quarter of the year

Sandy Li
Updated: 3:35pm, 24 Feb, 2022

