The Tencent booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing on November 22, 2019. In a ranking of clean energy use among China’s 22 biggest technology companies compiled by Greenpeace East Asia, Tencent was ranked first last year. Photo: Reuters
Tencent promises to become carbon-neutral across its operations and supply chain by 2030
- It is Tencent’s responsibility as a global technology leader to help the world achieve carbon neutrality, Pony Ma says
- Tech giant to keep use of carbon offsets to a minimum and prioritise active emissions reduction measures
Topic | Business of climate change
The Tencent booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing on November 22, 2019. In a ranking of clean energy use among China’s 22 biggest technology companies compiled by Greenpeace East Asia, Tencent was ranked first last year. Photo: Reuters