SMEs in certain sectors will be allowed to defer their rent payments by up to six months, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in his budget briefing. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong’s rent deferral plan will help small businesses stay afloat if UK, Singapore models are any guide, say property experts
- The plan shares similarities with schemes in Singapore and Britain aimed at helping commercial tenants survive the pandemic
- Singapore’s moratorium had ‘prevented disorderly systemic defaults by SMEs, said one analyst
