Hysan Development’s Hysan Place shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Hong Kong developers Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hysan post declining profits, say more challenges ahead

  • SHKP says its interim core profit fell 15 per cent in the six months that ended in December
  • Hysan says its 2021 underlying profit declined by 3 per cent and sales shrank 2.7 per cent

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu and Martin Choi

Updated: 11:23pm, 24 Feb, 2022

