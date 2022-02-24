Hysan Development’s Hysan Place shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong developers Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hysan post declining profits, say more challenges ahead
- SHKP says its interim core profit fell 15 per cent in the six months that ended in December
- Hysan says its 2021 underlying profit declined by 3 per cent and sales shrank 2.7 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong property
Hysan Development’s Hysan Place shopping centre in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district. Photo: Dickson Lee