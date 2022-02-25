A man walks with harbour cranes in the background, at the trade port in Mariupol, Ukraine on February 23. Photo: AP
A man walks with harbour cranes in the background, at the trade port in Mariupol, Ukraine on February 23. Photo: AP
Ukraine
Business

Cargill-chartered ship ‘hit by a projectile’ amid Ukraine invasion while port shutdown disrupts grain supplies

  • Ukraine has suspended commercial shipping at its ports, stoking fear of supply disruption from leading grain and oilseeds exporters
  • Shipper Maersk has halted all port calls in Ukraine until the end of February and closed its main office in Odessa on the Black Sea coast

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:09pm, 25 Feb, 2022

