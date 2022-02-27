The Galaxy Macau Phase 2 casino and hotel. Galaxy Entertainment had net cash of HK$27 billion at the end of December, the highest among its peers, according to Morningstar. Photo: Bloomberg
Casinos
Macau casino firm Galaxy Entertainment’s turnaround shows sector has winning hand, even if Covid-19 dominates near term, analysts say

  • Galaxy has also announced a special dividend of 30 Hong Kong cents per share
  • Other companies, however, are not expected to pay dividends in the near term, Morningstar analyst says

Martin Choi
Updated: 10:00am, 27 Feb, 2022

