Social-distancing measures to restrict the spread of the latest variant of Covid-19 have severely restricted foot traffic at restaurants and forced retailers to close, prompting Swire Properties, the landlord at Pacific Place, to announce a rent waiver for retail tenants. Photo: May Tse
Swire Properties to offer rent waivers to Cityplaza, Pacific Place retail tenants

  • Waivers to run from beginning of government-ordered closures until April 20, part of ongoing tailored approach to assisting tenants affected by pandemic measures, company says
  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Thursday that city plans to allow small businesses in more than 19 sectors to waive rents for up to six months

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Chad Bray
Updated: 10:24pm, 25 Feb, 2022

