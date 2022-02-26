HSBC had as of Friday closed 51 branches, or half of its network. It will close all outlets every Saturday starting March 5. Photo: Felix Wong
Covid-19: 11 banks, including HSBC, Standard Chartered and BOCHK to suspend services on Saturdays
- Standard Chartered, CMB Wing Lung and China Citic will close all outlets every Saturday from February 26 until further notice
- Other banks including HSBC, Hang Seng Bank and BOCHK to follow suit from March 5
Topic | Banking & finance
