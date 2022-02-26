Kyiv resident Natali Sevriukova next to a house following a rocket attack in Ukraine capital on Friday, February 25, 2022.Photo: AP
Ukraine crisis bolsters commodity prices and shipping lines, hits banks, airlines and chip makers
- Asia’s commodity and shipping stocks are emerging as safer bets given concerns about shortages of raw materials as Russia is a major exporter
- Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group advocate a rotation to commodity-heavy Australia and recommend being overweight on the energy sector
Topic | Stocks
