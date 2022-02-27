A file photo of Richard Li Tzar-kai, who is also the younger son of Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man. Photo: Getty Images
A file photo of Richard Li Tzar-kai, who is also the younger son of Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man. Photo: Getty Images
Business

Richard Li’s FWD could file for US$1 billion Hong Kong IPO as early as Monday

  • The listing may take place within the first half of the year, depending on market volatility and investor demand, sources said
  • FWD switched its listing venue to Hong Kong from the US in December last year

Topic |   Banking & finance
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:50pm, 27 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A file photo of Richard Li Tzar-kai, who is also the younger son of Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man. Photo: Getty Images
A file photo of Richard Li Tzar-kai, who is also the younger son of Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest man. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE