Properties along a rather busy street in metaverse conceptual reality. Photo: Shutterstock
Rich and under 40: growing rank of multimillionaires bodes well for digital ownership of property, Knight Frank report says
- In Hong Kong, the pool of ultra high-net-worth individuals expanded by 11 per cent to 7,593 in 2021; some 30 per cent of them were under 40
- Knight Frank expects that to increase by 26 per cent in Hong Kong and 42 per cent in mainland China by 2026
Topic | Hong Kong property
Properties along a rather busy street in metaverse conceptual reality. Photo: Shutterstock