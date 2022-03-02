With NFTs, developers can showcase projects, develop an emotional connection between buyers and owners and their properties, and even find a new avenue of revenue generation, analysts say. Photo: Bloomberg
Developers tap NFTs to promote projects, as property, cryptocurrencies and the metaverse converge
- Developers could use NFTs to showcase a property, create an exhibition or virtual twins of physical projects in the metaverse, Colliers executive says
- No Hong Kong or China property firm is currently using NFTs, but New World Development’s Adrian Cheng has recently invested in virtual real estate
Topic | Asia housing and property
With NFTs, developers can showcase projects, develop an emotional connection between buyers and owners and their properties, and even find a new avenue of revenue generation, analysts say. Photo: Bloomberg