A man walks past an exchange office on a snowy Moscow street in Russia on January 12, 2015. Photo: AP
A man walks past an exchange office on a snowy Moscow street in Russia on January 12, 2015. Photo: AP
Business

Ukraine crisis: Russia’s central bank hikes key interest rate to two-decade high of 20 per cent to shield economy from Western financial sanctions

  • The interest rate will increase from 9.5 per cent to 20 per cent, the central bank said in a statement
  • The central bank also temporarily banned brokers from selling securities held by foreigners starting Monday on the Moscow Exchange

Topic |   Central banks
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:30pm, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past an exchange office on a snowy Moscow street in Russia on January 12, 2015. Photo: AP
A man walks past an exchange office on a snowy Moscow street in Russia on January 12, 2015. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE