A man walks past an exchange office on a snowy Moscow street in Russia on January 12, 2015. Photo: AP
Ukraine crisis: Russia’s central bank hikes key interest rate to two-decade high of 20 per cent to shield economy from Western financial sanctions
- The interest rate will increase from 9.5 per cent to 20 per cent, the central bank said in a statement
- The central bank also temporarily banned brokers from selling securities held by foreigners starting Monday on the Moscow Exchange
Topic | Central banks
