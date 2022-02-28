Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour during Typhoon Kompasu, which hit the city in October 2021. Asia’s long coastlines make it potentially more vulnerable to climate change. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour during Typhoon Kompasu, which hit the city in October 2021. Asia’s long coastlines make it potentially more vulnerable to climate change. Photo: Nora Tam
Climate change: global assets worth up to US$12.7 trillion to be exposed to climate risks by 2100, report by UN-backed panel says

  • The world faces unavoidable climate hazards as global warming reaches 1.5 degrees Celsius within two decades from pre-industrial levels, IPCC report says
  • Asia ‘potentially more vulnerable to climate change’, AECOM executive says

Eric Ng in Hong Kongand Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Feb, 2022

