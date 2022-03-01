A Russian buyer recently bought a seven bedroom property on Hamilton Terrace for about £25 million, said Aston. Photo: SCMP Handout
A Russian buyer recently bought a seven bedroom property on Hamilton Terrace for about £25 million, said Aston. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business

Russians’ US$10.7 billion UK property ownership comes under spotlight as London moves to stamp out ‘dirty money’, says Aston Chase

  • The UK has accelerated plans to crack down on money laundering with sweeping new laws to register foreign owners of British property
  • Wealthy Russians who were previously cash buyers ‘are now arranging finance as they are worried about the UK government freezing their funds’, says the property agency

Topic |   International Property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 10:51am, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Russian buyer recently bought a seven bedroom property on Hamilton Terrace for about £25 million, said Aston. Photo: SCMP Handout
A Russian buyer recently bought a seven bedroom property on Hamilton Terrace for about £25 million, said Aston. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE