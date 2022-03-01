A branch of Harbin Bank in Dalian in northeastern China’s Liaoning province on 22 August 2013. Photo: Imaginechina
Russia sanction: China’s small banks come under scrutiny for their support of Moscow amid US, EU financial hurdles
- Small banks that don’t have any international business exposure are likely to keep financing Russia and service payments
- China’s biggest lenders are already showing signs of complying with US and European sanctions in a bid to protect their large international footprints
Topic | Banking & finance
A branch of Harbin Bank in Dalian in northeastern China’s Liaoning province on 22 August 2013. Photo: Imaginechina